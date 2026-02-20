Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt says 'everything hurts' after sudden medical emergency
Elsie Hewitt sparked concern as she revealed alarming health update after an ER trip
Elsie Hewitt shared a rare update on her health after she had a medical emergency.
On February 19, Pete Davidson's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories revealing that she recently took a trip to the emergency room following intense pain and restlessness.
In a candid post on her Stories, she shared a picture of herself from the backseat of a car wearing a mask, Elsie wrote, “So i am extremely nauseous / was throwing up last night.”
“Haven't slept / have chills everywhere and EVERYTHING HURTS.”
The model who welcomed daughter Scott Rose with Pete, continued to share details of her condition, "My legs are like spasming?” she added, “I feel like they're gona fly off my body they're so restless all below the waist.”
On top of that, the environment of the car she was traveling in to the medical centre was making her condition worse.
“This driver has quite possibly the strongest cologne i've ever smelled in my entire life,” Elsie noted in another story. “Enough to put me out even if i didn't feel this horrible lol.”
In a follow-up story, Elsie unveiled the reason behind her sickness, sharing that she had food poisoning or was infected with "some other virus."
But, Elsie mentioned, she is "OK" now.
-
Heidi Klum eyes spooky season anthem with Diplo after being dubbed 'Queen of Halloween'
-
Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis hints at tensions at home, reveals rules to survive fights
-
Hailey Bieber shares how she protects her mental health while facing endless criticism
-
Amanda Seyfried shares hilarious reaction to discovering second job on 'Housemaid': 'Didn’t sign up for that'
-
Hilary Duff reveals deep fear about Matthew Koma marriage
-
Matthew McConaughey gets candid about AI threat to actors: 'Be prepared'
-
Hailey Bieber shares how 16-month-old son Jack Blues is already following in Justin Bieber's footsteps
-
Inside Jennifer Aniston's intense fitness routine ahead of rumoured wedding to Jim Curtis