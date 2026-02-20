Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt says 'everything hurts' after sudden medical emergency

Elsie Hewitt shared a rare update on her health after she had a medical emergency.

On February 19, Pete Davidson's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories revealing that she recently took a trip to the emergency room following intense pain and restlessness.

In a candid post on her Stories, she shared a picture of herself from the backseat of a car wearing a mask, Elsie wrote, “So i am extremely nauseous / was throwing up last night.”

“Haven't slept / have chills everywhere and EVERYTHING HURTS.”

The model who welcomed daughter Scott Rose with Pete, continued to share details of her condition, "My legs are like spasming?” she added, “I feel like they're gona fly off my body they're so restless all below the waist.”

On top of that, the environment of the car she was traveling in to the medical centre was making her condition worse.

“This driver has quite possibly the strongest cologne i've ever smelled in my entire life,” Elsie noted in another story. “Enough to put me out even if i didn't feel this horrible lol.”

In a follow-up story, Elsie unveiled the reason behind her sickness, sharing that she had food poisoning or was infected with "some other virus."

But, Elsie mentioned, she is "OK" now.