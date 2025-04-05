Sarah Ferguson makes emotional statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released a meaningful video with an emotional statement about women after the Duke of York's walked out the royal lodge amid ongoing controversy and scandal.

In the video, shared by the Duchess of York on her official Instagram, Fergie appears n high spirits while hugging and chatting women of the world.

Ferguson wrote: "Still feeling incredibly inspired after attending @TheWomenChangingTheWorld Awards. An evening dedicated to elevating, celebrating and supporting the thought leaders, female founders and women changing the world."

Her statement comes after the Duke of York walked out the royal lodge to enjoy weekly riding at Windsor.

Princesses Beatrice and Ferguson's mother continued: "It was such an honour to present the Golden Heart Award to Parvina Mirakhmedova and the Girl Of The Year Award to the exceptional Gabriella Dias, in a room that was alive with purpose and passion - a true testament to the power of women uplifting one another."

The Women Changing The World Awards are a global awards program recognising the work of incredible women making a positive difference in the world across a range of industries and areas including business, sustainability, leadership, health, education, product development, innovation and technology.