Hailey Bieber puts future plans 'on hold' in unexpected turn of events

Hailey Bieber opens up about making 'big' decision as new mom

Hailey Bieber has garnered attention among fans ahead of making an important decision, having revealed that she's reportedly postponing her plans for a year.

The 28-year-old supermodel, who married Justin Bieber in 2018 and recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, shared a piece of advice with a fan on TikTok.

Speaking to a new mom, who claimed to have cut her hair short like Hailey following the birth of her child, the Rhode founder responded, "You would look stunning, but let's hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions post-partum! Personally giving myself at least a year!"

This comes on the heels of the influencer's claim about being thrust into motherhood duties, which she wrote about at the time, "Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair. But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful."

For the unversed, the couple first shared a glimpse of their first-born on August 23, 2024, posting a close-up snap of his foot with a caption that read, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”