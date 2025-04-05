Kate Middleton, Prince William forced to make difficult decision about George

Prince William and and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly mad a difficult decision about their eldest son Prince George.

Future monarch George could face period of separation from his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as his parents look for a senior school for the young royal.

George, 11, is second in line to the British throne and is set to become King after his grandfather Charles III and father Prince William.

The three Wales children, ho are currently on a half-term break, attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which educates both boys and girls from the ages of three to thirteen.

Princess Kate reportedly wanted Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, to be educated together. However, in September George will likely have to leave the school to attend secondary education.

Marlborough College in Wiltshire, Kate's alma mater, had been widely tipped to be Prince George's preferred choice when he leaves Lambrook in September.

The £59,000-a-year boarding school could accommodate all three siblings. Sources have previously indicated that Prince George has already been offered a place.

A house has reportedly been earmarked for the young prince at Marlborough, with the institution said to be well-suited to his security requirements.

However, no decision on Prince George's future education has been publicly confirmed by Kensington Palace.