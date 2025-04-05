Diddy hit with two more charges in trafficking case, reports

Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul who is no stranger to controversies, is once again in hot water, facing two new charges in an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

These new accusations are linked to a second alleged victim, referred to as "Victim-2" in court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

The indictment stated that Diddy allegedly took part in recruiting, transporting, and pushing Victim-2 into sex work, knowing and ignoring the victim was being forced, deceived and pressured into it.

In reaction to the new charges, the rapper’s lawyers told PEOPLE that the relationships were mutually agreed upon. "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."

The statement further said. "This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

In March, Combs pleaded not guilty to federal charges of forced labor. Prosecutors claim that the Bad Boy Records founder made employees work long hours with little rest, threatening physical, financial, or reputational harm if they didn’t comply.

