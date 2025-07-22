Megyn Kelly criticises Jennifer Lopez suggestive performance

Megyn Kelly has spoken out against Jennifer Lopez's recent racy performance.

On Monday, Kelly shared a clip from Lopez's concert, where the singer was dancing suggestively with three male backup dancers.

"So she's a soft porn star now," Kelly wrote on X alongside the video. "Great choices!"

This is not the first time Kelly has criticised Lopez. In January, Kelly invoked Lopez's name during a speech at a President Trump victory rally, saying, "The good news just keeps on coming. I woke up this morning, I was 2 inches taller, a pound thinner and I had skin like Jennifer Lopez."

In June, Kelly dedicated a segment of her show to calling out Lopez's "desperate" bodysuit during her 2025 World Pride Festival set in Washington, D.C.

The singer and actress, 55, is set to return to Las Vegas for a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting December 30, with dates through March 2026.

Her Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency follows her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have stint from 2016 to 2018 at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.