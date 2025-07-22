Jennifer Lopez's racy performance sparks controversy

Jennifer Lopez has sparked controversy with her recent performance at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife, Spain.

The newly divorced mother of two wowed the crowd with her energetic and suggestive dance moves, but some netizens were left unimpressed.

During the show, Lopez, 55, wore a tight white corset with a thong and glittery fishnet stockings, and performed a series of provocative dance moves with her dancers.

At one point, she crawled to her dancers and simulated kissing one of them, while pressing her backside onto another's groin. The performance has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising Lopez's energy and confidence, while others have criticized her for being too explicit.

Some social media users have compared Lopez to Madonna, noting that the Material Girl was doing similar things back in the '80s and '90s.

Others have compared her to Sabrina Carpenter, saying that she's trying to copy the younger singer's style.

However, not everyone has been kind, with some calling her "grandma" and saying that she's "too old" for that kind of performance. One user even called her "cheap."

Despite the controversy, Lopez did win over some fans with her use of Spanish during the performance. Known to identify as Puerto Rican, Lopez rarely speaks Spanish in public, but she told the crowd, "Let's dance! We are going to make this the best night of our lives!" in Spanish.

This moment was praised by some fans, who appreciated her nod to her heritage.

Lopez is no stranger to going viral for racy behavior or outfits. In fact, she kind of invented it.

At the 2000 Grammy awards, she wore the now-infamous jungle green Versace dress that had mouths gaping when she hit the red carpet. The dress was a bold and daring choice, and it cemented Lopez's status as a fashion icon.