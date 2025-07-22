Jennifer Lopez takes brutal dig at 'celebrity brands'

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for her 'not-so-appropriate' tour performance

Jennifer Lopez has made a bold statement about celebrities owing their beauty brands.

Even though, the On the Floor hitmaker also owns a brand named "JLo Beauty", but she still believes celebrity brands aren’t "worth the hype."

While answering some fan questions about her beauty products, the 55-year-old actor and singer also spoke about how some people are arguably cynical about famous artists lending their names to launch their very own brands.

Jennifer responded to a fan question on Instagram saying, "I tend to think celebrity skincare is not worth the hype."

The Shotgun Wedding star called celebrity brands as “luxury skincare.”

"Some of it isn't. It's luxury skincare that is clinically tested and trust me, I don't cut corners”, she said.

When asked how some manufacturers are insanely expensive, Lopez simply said that it is all worth it if you can afford it.

"Your skin is something that you have to show up with every single day. So, if there is a little bit of splurge in you, I would say do it on skincare, without a doubt”, said JLo.