Adam Sandler’s thoughts on Stephen Colbert's late-night show cancellation

Adam Sandler has recently shared his two cents on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show cancellation.

While speaking at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City on July 21, the actor and comedian said, “I just saw him and he looks happy.”

Gushing over Stephen, Adam revealed that he’s “a strong man” and he’s “going to do great”.

Interestingly, Murder Mystery actor pointed out that time “passes always messes you”.

“I feel terrible that he doesn’t have what he’s had for so many years,” stated the 58-year-old.

Blended actor added, “The guy is as smart as it gets, he’ll figure something out immediately.”

Meanwhile, Stephen disclosed last week that CBS will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retire The Late Show franchise in May 2026, per company announcement.

In his monologue, the host explained he was “offended by the 16 million dollar settlement reached by Paramount,” whose pending sale to Skydance Media required the President Donald Trump administration’s approval.

For the unversed, Stephen started hosting at The Late Show in 2015 after becoming a big name in comedy and news satire working with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show and hosting The Colbert Report.