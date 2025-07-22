Ed Sheeran reveals upcoming tour and album release date

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for a new tour, and fans in Australia and New Zealand are in for a treat.

The English musician announced on Instagram that he'll be embarking on the LOOP tour in 2026, with 11 shows scheduled across the two countries.

Sheeran promises a brand-new live show with "new stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in."

The tour will kick off in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch in New Zealand, before making its way to Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide in Australia.

The tour comes hot on the heels of Sheeran's upcoming album, Play, which is set to drop on September 12, 2024. This release date is just days after Sheeran wraps up his current +–=÷× Tour (also known as the Mathematics Tour) in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Sheeran's previous tour in Australia and New Zealand broke attendance records at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with two shows drawing in a total of 217,500 fans.

The previous record was held by Eminem, who played to 80,708 fans at the same venue in 2019.

In May, Sheeran hinted at more tour dates to come, responding to fan queries about his 2026 plans. "Oz/NZ top of next year, then Latam, then USA," he wrote on his private Instagram account.

Ed Sheeran – 2026 New Zealand & Australian Loop Tour dates