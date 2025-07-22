Kelly Osbourne spills juicy details about upcoming nuptials with Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has recently spilled juicy details about her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Sid Wilson.

The singer, who is the daughter of music manager Sharon and Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, opened up that she has “nothing to do” with the wedding plans, instead her celebrity mother will manage the entire wedding.

Kelly told Closer magazine, “I want nothing to do with it, because if it was up to me, we’d get married at the registry office and then take over a pub.”

“But it is not up to me – I’m letting my mum plan it,” confessed the 40-year-old.

Kelly however mentioned that she would like to have a destination wedding.

“That way, only the people who really like you will come,” remarked the television personality.

Earlier, in a US Weekly interview, Kelly, who started dating with Sid in 2022, confirmed that she would exchange vows with Sid because it's important to him.

“I found my guy. We don't need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It's not as important to me,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kelly also expressed her hope to expand their family in the future.

“I definitely want more babies!” she added.