Astronomer’s new CEO speaks out after Coldplay chaos

A Coldplay concert took a wild turn for one tech company after a video of its CEO went viral.

Andy Byron, co-founder of Astronomer, was seen getting close with his colleague Kristin Cabot during the show.

Kristin was the Chief People Officer at the company. After the video spread online, Andy stepped down from his role, whereas, Kristin was placed on leave.

However, the company said that it was now focusing on moving forward.

Pete DeJoy, who also helped start the company, has now stepped in as the new interim CEO.

He shared a short message on LinkedIn about the changes and the attention the company was getting.

He shared, "Over the weekend, I stepped into the role of Interim CEO at Astronomer, a company that I've proudly poured my entire professional life into helping build," and noted how the business "has experienced incredible growth" over the past few years.

Addressing Astronomer's recent virality, he then added, "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter."

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team," he confessed, adding: "While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Pete went on adding: "At Astronomer we have never shied away from challenges; a near-decade of building this business has tested us time and time again, and each time we've emerged stronger. From starting a software company in Cincinnati, Ohio, to keeping the lights on through the collapse of the bank that held all our cash, to scaling from 30 to 300 people during a global pandemic that demanded we do it all without ever being in the same room,"

"I'm stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers," he announced.

Furthermore, it was soon revealed that Andy is married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan and has two kids.