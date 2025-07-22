Oasis Liam Gallagher makes hilarious announcement after Coldplay kiss cam controversy

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher made a shocking announcement after the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot were caught on jumbotron which exposed their alleged affair.

Liam shared that he has no intention of exposing anyone during the ongoing tour.

As per a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), the 52-year-old enquired the crowd in his U.K. concert July 20, “Do we have any lovebirds in the house?” before humorously assuring everyone, “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay, snidey f--king camera s--t.”

The British singer shared that Noel Gallagher, his brother and lead guitarist of the band, would also not judge a cheater.

"It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f--king mingling with, or t---ling with or f---ering with," Liam added. "None of our f--king business.”

For the unversed, the viral incident took place July 16 when the couple was spotted on the jumbotron at the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

The pair’s response made the people speculate that the two were caught cheating.

The controversial moment instantly made rounds on the internet which started a chain of reactions.

The news spread that the company had launched full investigation into the matter, and the firm itself shared on social media platform that Byron had resigned from the position of CEO.