Jennifer Lopez leotard goals melt the stage

Jennifer Lopez shimmers in silver.

Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage in Italy on Monday night, delivering another steamy performance as her This Is Me…Now: Up Close and Personal tour rolled into Lucca’s Mura Storiche.

The superstar wowed the crowd in a daring silver leotard that showed off her incredible physique, complete with padded shoulders, a plunging neckline, and a risqué high cut design.

Paired with fishnet stockings and thigh high metallic boots, the show stopping outfit left little to the imagination.

J.Lo was in her element, commanding the stage alongside her troupe of scantily clad dancers, all while pulling off her signature energetic routines.

At one point, she layered the look with a dramatic fringed jacket and a sparkling, jewel studded hat both of which were tossed aside as the choreography amped up.

The tour, which has already made headlines for its provocative staging including a simulated scene continues its red hot European run, proving once again that Lopez remains one of the most electrifying performers in pop.

Backed by a crew of muscular male dancers dressed only in trousers and white corsets, Lopez's sensual choreography and commanding stage presence reminded everyone why she's still pop royalty.

The performance came shortly after J.Lo debuted what many are calling her "Ben Affleck revenge song" during a private fan event on July 2.

Teasing the unreleased track live for the first time this week, she shared, “This is a song that came to me when I was up all night one night.

Shall we sing this one for the people?” With raw lyrics like “The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me.”