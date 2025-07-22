Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragedy: Official cause of death revealed

Malcolm-Jamal Warner breathed his last at age 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the famed Theo from The Cosby Show, left his family, friends and fans in shock and mourning as he died Sunday, July 20 at the age of 54.

The Emmy-nominated actor passed away after an accidental drowning during family trip to Costa Rica coast.

The Costa Rican National Police revealed to ABC News the official cause of death of the American actor.

As per the officials, A Fare to Remember alum died of asphyxia.

Associated Press shared that according to the Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department, Warner was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon province when he got pulled deeper into the ocean by a current.

The report issued by the department further stated that the people on the beach rescued him, but the Red Cross first responders of Costa Rica ‘found him without vital signs’.

For the unversed, numerous tributes poured in as the news of Warner’s demise spread.

Tracee Ellis Ross, his wife on the show Reed Between the Lines, cherished his memories as someone who is ‘kind’, ‘calm’, and ‘full of heart’.

“I love you, Malcolm,” Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on social media.

“First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Beyonce, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Eddie Griffin, Bill Cosby also grieved the heartbreaking loss of Warner.