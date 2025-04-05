'Xena: Warrior Princess' star Robert Trebor dies at 71

Robert Trebor died at 71

The Xena: Warrior Princess star Robert Trebor has passed away at the age of 71.

His wife, Deirdre Hennings, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor, who played Salmoneus in the 1995 supernatural series, breathed his last on March 11 at the Los Angeles Medical Center.

The cause of his death has been revealed as sepsis— a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection, per Mayo Clinic.

Notably, according to an online obituary, the late actor was previously diagnosed with leukemia in 2012.

The following year, he underwent a stem-cell transplant, from which he suffered side effects.

The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor was honored with a heartfelt tribute written on his obituary.

"Mr. Trebor's talent, humor, energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by all who knew him, most especially by his wife," it stated.

After Trebor was shot to fame with his 1985 breakout role as Son of Sam from Out of the Darkness, he earned several other roles, including 52 Pick-Up, My Dream Lover, Making Mr. Right and Talk Radio.

However, he is widely known for his role as Merchant Salmoneus from the 1995 series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. He reprised the role for a few episodes in Xena: Warrior Princess.