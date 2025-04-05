Hugh Grant's harrowing airport incident leaves family shaken

Hugh Grant takes internet by storm with recent social media update

Hugh Grant shared a surprising incident that took place while travelling through the Heathrow airport, describing it as "creepy and insulting".

The 64-year-old actor, who shares three children with his beloved wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, revealed that his family was interrogated by an immigration officer at the airport.

Taking to his X handle, the Heretic actor explained the encounter, where the officer had a creepy conversation with his children, John, Lulu, and Blue.

He penned, "Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them 'Are these your Mum and Dad?' Intrusive, insulting and creepy."

His post took the internet by storm, sparking conversations about the interrogation of families while travelling.

It is pertinent to mention that the immigration officers are employed by the Home Office, not the airport.

According to the official government guidelines, “If you are travelling with a child (under 18) and are not the child's parent, or may appear not to be the parent (for example, if you have a different family name), we may ask you a few questions to establish your relationship with the child. We will always do this as quickly as possible and in a way which is sensitive to the interests of the child and the adult involved.”

This incident comes on the heels of Hugh’s ex, Elizabeth Hurley, revealing that she no longer speaks to her former partner after their relationship went viral.

For the unversed, The Gentlemen star, who shares two children, Tabitha and Felix, with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong, keeps his children out of the public eye.