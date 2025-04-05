Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney romance rumours get heated update

What does Glen Powell truly feel about Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reignited romance rumours as the actress attended Powell’s sister’s wedding, soon after calling her engagement off.

The Anything But You co-stars recreated the plot of their 2023 rom-com which shows the exact situation, with Sweeney attending the wedding of Powell’s character’s sister.

A few days after the wedding, the Euphoria actress and Powell were spotted having dinner together.

Addressing the rumours, a source close to Powell told The Post, “Would they be a great couple? Yeah — but nothing romantic is going on there.”

“He [Powell] wouldn’t blow up everything after the break up [with Davino],” the insider added.

This comes after Powell played coy when asked about the rumours in an interview on Thursday. “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?” the host, Jenna Bush Hager asked.

In response, Powell quipped, “You know, timing is everything in this world.”

Sweeney was engaged to be married to Jonathan Davino this May but the couple recently called it quits.

The Housemaid actress is reportedly looking forward to a hectic work year ahead and did not want to slow down.