Prince William proves Harry wrong with sensible move

Prince William has seemingly left his younger brother Prince Harry eating his words with his sensible move, a royal commentator has claimed.

It comes after the first part of the Prince of Wales's new documentary - "Prince William : We Can End Homelessness" - was released on ITV on Wednesday evening.

Dr Tessa Dunlop, royal commentator and historian, shared her thoughts after watching the documentary, saying it showed William in a whole new light, and not exactly one that was described by his estranged brother Harry.

She explained to the Mirror: "Bright blue eyes, open-necked shirt, hands casually crossed on his knee, this was Prince William as we have never seen him before.

The expert continued: "Charming, charismatic and kind, a man on a mission to end homelessness, a prince with the capacity to convince the suits in society and simultaneously get down with the kids.

"It wasn’t just moving television, it reframed the Prince of Wales as a future 'King of hearts'."

On the other hand, in the opening of his memoir Spare, Harry insisted that his elder brother William with his 'alarming baldness' was losing his 'famous resemblance to Mummy.'

Dunlop went on schooling the Duke in her own style, saying: "The Duke of Sussex, blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes, couldn't be more wrong."

She lavished praise on the future King: "Last night, William channelled Diana. The same big-eyed stare, the same capacity to make the unseen in society feel seen, the same sincerity; as William readily owned, he had 'taken guidance from what my mother did'.

"As a charity boss casually observed, William isn't just a celebrity, he is a 'super celebrity' and his capacity to work that status was there for all to see. When else would an issue like homelessness get two consecutive slots on prime-time TV?"

The historian said: "William has got what it takes to deliver a compassionate kingship and simultaneously forefront Diana."