Ryan Reynolds says he'll 'still be talking about' the 'Eras Tour' when he's 95

The 'Deadpool' star described the show as 'one of the best things I've seen/heard/felt'

Ryan Reynolds is singing Taylor Swift’s praises after attending her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans, calling it nothing short of a "cultural phenomenon."

After attending Swift’s New Orleans show last weekend with his wife Blake Lively, the 48-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, October 31, to celebrate the international pop sensation’s impact.

Reflecting on his experience, the Deadpool star wrote, “When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans.”

He described Swift’s tour as “one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt.”

He added about the memorable experience, “The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways.”

Reynolds went on to emphasise the profound effect Swift’s tour has on small businesses, particularly in New Orleans, a place he’s spent years filming movies. “This weekend felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music,” he mused.

With his signature humour, Reynolds praised Swift’s dedication, comparing her show to “an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon,” while jokingly lamenting that she’ll never see the magic of her own performance. “The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels.”

Swift’s three-day stint at Caesars Superdome, decked out with a giant friendship bracelet in her honour, was indeed a memorable spectacle, as Reynolds and over 200,000 other attendees witnessed firsthand.