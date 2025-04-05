King Charles urgent action to heartbreaking letter sparks reactions

King Charles was seemingly left in shock and broken as he received a letter with upsetting news.

Charles was famously in love with his now-wife Camilla, even when he was married to late Princess Diana. The love triangle became a public spectacle which ended in a messy divorce.

In a new documentary released by Channel 5, Charles and Camilla: 20 Years Married - A Royal Love Story, shared rare insights into the early days of the romance, via The Mirror.

It also revealed Charles’ surprising emotional reaction as his world turned “upside down” when he found out about Camilla’s engagement to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles was serving with the Royal Navy in the 1970s, far away from Camilla, when he received a bombshell letter.

Sources claimed that the future monarch took “urgent action” as he was “absolutely devastated, heartbroken”.

Royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl said that Charles “wrote to Camilla and pleaded with her to reconsider, but I think by this point, it was just too late.”

Meanwhile, royal writer, Penny Junor, remarked, “She was, I think, his first real love, and when you fall first, sometimes you fall hardest.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla finally married in in 2005 and they will be marking their 25th anniversary next week.