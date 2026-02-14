Entertainment

Rihanna spotted without security as she supports A$AP Rocky

Rihanna was in New York City to support her partner A$AP Rocky

By The News Digital
February 14, 2026
Days after surprising visitors at a grocery shop in Los Angeles, Rihanna was spotted backstage at A$AP Rocky’s AWGE fashion show in New York City without security.

In a video from the event, Rihanna was seen drawing Rocky's attention towards her by poking him twice as he was engrossed in conversation with someone else. 

A$AP Rocky closed his AWGE show at New York Fashion Week with the kind of quiet authority only he can command.

Rocky stepped out and owned the moment, with a front row anchored by Rihanna's unmistakable presence.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are long-term partners who have referred to each other as "wife" and "husband" as of late 2025, fueling intense marriage speculation.