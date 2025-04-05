Post Malone offers intimate look into brand new romance

Post Malone is not shying away from stepping out publicly with his rumoured new love interest, Christry Lee.

The Paranoid singer and his speculated girlfriend continued to heat up the romance rumours with a PDA-packed outing on Thursday, April 3, at a Beefbar in the city of love: Paris.

Although the 18-times Grammy nominted rapper has not officially confirmed his relationship, the latest photos from his outing with Lee offer fans a glimpse into their cosy time together.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old is seen sitting side by side with rumoured girlriend as they both leaned into one another, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Not only that, the pair was also photographed while heading out of the restaurant with their hands firmly locked together.

The recent intimate photos combined with their previous outings have ignited whirlwind rumours about the nature of the Chemical singer' relationship with Lee.

Notably, the dinner date came weeks after a fan-captured footage shared by TMZ, shows Malone and Lee sitting at a bar, where she smiled and held onto his arm.

The new couple’s outing sparked further speculation that Malone may no longer be engaged to his young daughter's mother, whom he never identified publicly.