King Charles gives delightful role to key royal member after tragic loss

King Charles honours key royal member after tragic family event

King Charles has given a delightful new role to a key member of the royal family after a devastating loss.

Express reported that the monarch made late Thomas Kingston's widow, Lady Gabriella Kingston, a patron of "Restore the Music - a charity aiming to promote music education of young people in the UK."

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter tragically lost her husband last year. Since then, the royal family has been extending support to her by including Lady Gabriella at key events.

According to reports, she was asked by Princess Catherine to become a helping hand in her annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking of her new role, Lady Gabriella said, "Music can do so much to help build confidence, imagination and social skills - all of which are, I believe, essential to learning."

She added, "On a recent visit to a school served by Restore the Music, I was dazzled by the student performances, Rachmaninoff on piano, jazz saxophone, drums and Spanish guitar. They transported us to another place - far from a school classroom."

While praising the work done by Restore the Music, Lady Gabriella said it is an "honour" for her to serve as Patron of this exceptional charity which "creates opportunities for children to thrive through the power of music."