Kim Kardashian shares one regret she wishes had not happened

Kim Kardashian explains the Elephant Birkin bag controversy

Last November, Kim Kardashian carried a Birkin bag, which appeared to be made from Elephant skin.



It sparked an outcry among animal rights advocates who say the bag — once made by Hermès — is reportedly linked to animal cruelty.

At first, the Skims mogul remained silent for mainly two reasons: she felt overwhelmed by negative reactions but, at the same time, under fire for her show, All’s Fair.

But now, looking back at the incident, she says she should have responded to the controversy sooner, and she regrets not doing so.

"I brought a lot of my bags in to film All's Fair, but then we just got a bunch of other ones that we would have and leave on set that we could leave there and grab if we ever needed one for a specific outfit," the mom-of-four tells her sister Khloé in the Wonder Land podcast.

Kim Kardashian is holding the in question Hermès bag

However, the bag that generated much hue and cry, Kardashian confirms, was a fake one, and she used it as a prop in All's Fair.

It is worth noting that Hermès, per PETA, an animal rights organization, once made bags from elephant skins that were "allegedly shot and killed on a safari in the 1980s."