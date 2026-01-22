Brooklyn Beckham’s pre-nup details, secrets and divorce settlement comes to light

With Brooklyn Beckham finally having revealed just how ‘controlling’ his parents were, before, during and after he tied the knot with wife Nicola Peltz, a source has come forward with direct insight into the pre-nup he signed before he was able to say ‘I do’.

For those unversed, the pre-nup details have come just a day after the Beckham clan’s son revealed just how bad things were during his childhood and the ‘performative’ things the siblings had to do for a photo-op any time their parents called on them.

According to its findings, the star and aspiring chef is said to receive absolutely none of the Peltz family empire which is slated to be worth over an estimated £1.2billion, should he and his wife ever split.

For those unversed, much of this net worth comes from Nicola’s father who is a businessman and investor, at age 83.

As per the agreement, he will only leave with half of their assets should a divorce ever take place, that too only what they have made as a brand.

This news however is rumored to have made his parents grow concerned because it effects his prospects in the event of such a thing, according to The Sun.

A source close to David and Victoria Beckham has even said, “the fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it.”

In their eyes “it’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes.”

The outlet also reveals, Brookyln, at one point even sent his family a ‘desist’ letter that urged them never to contact him in a direct manner, but their concern for their son was so great that they only responded with a letter addressed solely to him.

In their eyes, “David and Victoria felt it was the only way to get a message across to him without the Peltz family’s influence. It was like, ‘Give us a signal you’re OK, because we are concerned for you’. Everything they have done for Brooklyn has come from a place of love and worry.”

The allegations that Brookyln made against his parents have even spread like wild fire, whether that be the accusation of control, of hijacking his first dance with Nicola, and humiliation that followed this ‘inappropriate’ dance.

But a pal admits the whole thing has led Victoria to the phone “to friends in floods of tears” and “she is totally devastated.”

One thing that is important to note though is that the fact the daughter and mother-in-law never melded is something that surprises even well placed insiders because, as one puts it, “on paper, Nicola and Victoria should get on like a house on fire.”

“They are both really ambitious, they love fashion, and family is the most important thing to them both. But for some reason, they just never hit it off. They never really gelled and the Beckhams never felt like they bonded with Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia.”

They also referenced the wedding in their statement to the same outlet and added, “it was evident at the wedding. It was very much us and them in the room. As one of the most famous families in the UK, it was weird for the Beckhams to play second fiddle to the billionaire Peltzes.”

Still, the Beckham’s source admits the accusation for control “is just not how they see things at all. It’s heartbreaking.”

Because “there was a time, about 10 years ago, when Brooklyn was a teenager and they were just concerned for him. He was doing typical teenage things like staying out late and lashing out, but they always tried to be there for him. They put up with a lot, but he is their son and they always had his best interests at heart.”

However, one thing the insider did coordinate is that once he had matured, “with every event, every post on social media and every family photo opp, it was all about making people think about the Beckhams in a certain way. It was like Brand Beckham was more important than anything else. It didn’t matter what was really going on behind closed doors, it was business as usual on the outside. He doesn’t want to live like that. It’s fake and exhausting.”