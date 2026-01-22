Stefon Diggs pays tribute to Cardi B: ‘I don’t talk too much but’

Stefon Diggs has just gushed over Cardi B, and thanked her for all the support she’s provided him over the last few months, amid his flurry of legal woes.

For those unversed with the predicament that the 32-year-old has found himself in, he is currently facing accusations of a felony strangulation or suffocation, as well as a misdemeanor assault charge, alongside battery of his personal chef that happened last month.

According to the Daily Mail he ‘categorically denies’ any wrongdoing, and recently, ahead of the AFC Conference Championship that he’s thrown himself into, decided to spotlight the support Cardi B has given him during this time in his life.

“I just appreciate the support,” he began by telling the media, regarding the rapper. “She's an amazing supporter to me and the Patriots.”

And while he admits “she wasn't a football girl before I converted her over. I'm just thankful to have her in my corner and to continue to build that relationship.”

Before concluding he also added in a heartstring-tugging admission that left social media gushing because he said, “I don’t talk too much about my personal life but she’s an amazing woman.”