Meghan Trainor's kids 'over the moon' after welcoming baby Mikey

Meghan Trainor's family is thrilled to welcome the new family member.

The Grammy winning artist and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third baby, first daughter, Mikey Moon, via surrogate, on January 18. The doting mom announced the happy news on her social media on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with People, the singer revealed that her sons Barry, 2, and Riley, 4, could not be more excited for their baby sister.

"They are over the moon. Riley takes his 'big brother' role very seriously, and Barry is just so gentle and curious with her," Trainor told the outlet. "Watching them bond with their sister has been one of the sweetest parts of this whole experience."

The mom-of-three revealed that her eldest took photos of his baby sister to school.

"We printed out photos for Riley to bring to school and show his entire class, and he couldn't have been more excited," she added.

While gushing over her feelings for her newborn daughter, Trainor said, "It feels surreal. I've dreamed about this for so long, and now I'll look at her and still can't believe she's real."

"My heart feels fuller than I ever knew it could."