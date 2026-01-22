North West skips traditional school as Kim Kardashian explains why

Kim Kardashian is sharing some insights into North West's education, revealing that she is being homeschooled.

The reality star made a recent appearance on sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, on Wednesday, 21 January and opened up about her approach to her 12-year-old daughter's education.

The doting mom revealed that North takes "realistic courses," according to her interest.

Kim revealed that she is currently learning brand-building as North recently she "had an idea of making hats and making jewelry."

"So we made it a course," Kim noted.

"It's been so fun to see her blossom," the proud mom added.

Moreover, the soon-to-be-teenager is also taking a course in music due to her growing interest in music.

Recently, North released a new song titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)," following her dermal piercing on her finger.

She released the song in collaboration with her dad Kanye West.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands / No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand/ went to school for two days, then I got banned / Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily / Got some new rings, yeah, they’re so crazy," North rapped.

Kim further shared on the podcast that due to North's interest in music, her co-parenting bond with her ex husband is "in a much better place" now.

"The music side and the producing isn't my thing, and that's her bonding with her dad... But we have to communicate about how North moves through this world," Kim added.

It is pertinent to mention that including North, Kim and Kanye share three more kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.