Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's text messages revealed

Taylor Swift praises Blake Lively after article on her allegation came out

In a legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, a recent update caught fans' attention, which has sparked much controversy.



It happened before the case’s summary judgment, when text messages between Taylor Swift and her friend Lively were unsealed in court.

These texts show a conversation following an article We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, which was published in The New York Times after the Green Lantern star accused Baldoni — her co-star and director in It Ends With Us — for sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment.



“You won. You did it,” the Grammy winner’s message reads. She further writes, “And, you f**** helped so many people who won't have to go through this ever again."



"Never has a cancellation been reversed so fast," the 36-year-old also adds. "You guys don't understand how rare this is. To have proof and to take the perfect steps to bring that truth into the light."

Lively, in reply, pens, "I love you so much. I would not be ok through any of this if it weren't for you."

In another exchange of texts, Swift allegedly refers to Baldoni, writing, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin."

Bryan Freedman, who is a lawyer of Baldoni, at the time reacted to the Times article, stating, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

His legal team also countersued the Times, along with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. But a judge dismissed the case.