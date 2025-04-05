James Bond villain gives special instruction to Amazon for new '007' movie

Amazon MGM acquire rights for the 'James Bond' franchise from original producers

Jonathan Pryce, who played the iconic villain in the James Bond film of 1997, has expressed his hope with the new creative owners.

After OG producers Barbara Broccoli and Micheal G. Wilson stepped away from the franchise, they handed over the creative rights to Amazon MGM, who are all set to bring in the next Bond film.

Pryce, who played antagonist in Tomorrow Never Dies alongside Pierce Brosnan, has shared that he believes the most recent movies of the franchise starring Daniel Craig lacked originality.

He hopes that the new creators are going to bring back the missing essence of the films.

Jonathan added, "The recent ones have been great films. They've been great action films, but I think they lost some of the sense of humor that was in the early films. So I’d like them to get back to that.”

While addressing at the UK premiere of The Penguin Lessons, the 77-yer-old says that the makers must do whatever they plan on doing with the forthcoming films, but they should definitely preserve the sense of humour of James Bond.

“Whatever they want to do is fine, but I think for those who really care about James Bond, they should preserve that sense of humor”, he continued.

As per the latest update, the new 007 movie is in works and the producers are looking out for the perfect fit to play the titular role.