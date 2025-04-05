Zara Tindall makes surprising confession about Prince William, Harry

Zara Tindall makes shocking confession about Prince William, Harry

Zara Tindall made a surprise confession about her famous royal cousins Prince William and Prince Harry's popularity effect on her.

In an old interview, Princess Anne's daughter recalled England's rugby union international against Italy in February 2007 in which she was cheering for her then-boyfriend Mike Tindall.

At the event, King Charles' sons and the future Queen Princess Catherine were also present.

Speaking of the media attention she received, Zara told The Guardian, "They only found me because William and Harry were sitting on the other side."

She added, "It's annoying but I have to get on with it. It's not going to go away. I just have to do what I need to do."

Moreover, the British equestrian also revealed she hates receiving awards while discussing her big win as BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She said, "It was fantastic to be recognised [by the BBC in 2006]. It's great for the sport but I hate things like that."

Zara shared that the glittery award ceremonies are not her "favourite thing to do. I like performing. I don't like standing there and having to go."

"Don't get me wrong, it was fantastic, a nice shock. I hadn't prepared myself to win, that's why I was so shocked when we won," added the mother-of-three.