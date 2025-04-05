Queen Camilla's 'smiling eyes' captivated King Charles' heart

As King Charles and Queen Camilla approach their 20th wedding anniversary next week, their enduring love story reflects over five decades of connection, resilience, and romance.

It all began in 1970 when 21-year-old Prince Charles met 23-year-old Camilla Shand through a mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, at a polo match in Windsor Great Park.

Their shared love of sport was not the only spark- Charles was instantly captivated by Camilla's charm.

Royal biographer Penny Junor wrote in The Duchess: The Untold Story:' He's loved the fact that she smiled with her eyes as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things as he did. He also liked that she was so natural and friendly, easy going person.'

Despite their deep bond, both married others. Camilla wed Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and became parents of the children. Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, while Camilla attending the royal wedding.

By 1986, the Prince and Camilla rekindled their romance. After years of turmoil Princess Diana's finalised her divorce with Charles.

For the unversed, Diana later died in a tragic accident. However, Charles and Camilla officially stepped into the spotlight together in 1999-a royal union years in the making. The couple married in April, 2005.