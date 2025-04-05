Ana de Armas open to starring in 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Ana de Armas has expressed her willingness to play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, de Armas acknowledged the fan interest in her playing Evelyn Hugo, saying, "I heard that, yeah."

When asked if she would be willing to take a break from action films to star in a role like Evelyn Hugo, de Armas replied, "I think one of the things I love about acting and my career is to be able to do everything. You have to try all the things you can. You can’t just always eat the same thing."

Netflix announced in 2022 that Evelyn Hugo is being developed into a feature film, with Liz Tigelaar set to write the movie. The producers include Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, while Reid and Margaret Chernin will executive produce.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo centers on reclusive, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo, who enlists unknown reporter Monique Grant to write her tell-all book, which will chronicle her life story and rise to fame during the golden age of Hollywood.

Always the subject of tabloids, Evelyn also details for the first time her seven marriages, revealing secrets she’s held on to, who she is behind the scenes, and why she chose Monique for her final confession.

Although casting for the film has yet to be publicly announced, fans have been quick to suggest certain Hollywood stars as their picks to portray the book’s characters, most notably Jessica Chastain, de Armas, and Eiza González.

In an interview with E! News in 2023, Chastain said that there is "zero possibility" that she would star in the adaptation as Celia St. James. "But I love how excited the fans are," Chastain said.

"When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is." She added, "I look forward to watching it, and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there."

Meanwhile, González has also expressed her interest in playing the titular role, saying, "It’d be such an honor," González has said. "I love the book. I love all [Reid’s] stuff. I’m a huge fan."

Evelyn Hugo marks the latest of Reid's library to get the adaptation treatment.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Reid’s recent novel Malibu Rising is being developed as a TV series for Hulu, with Tigelaar executive producing and Amy Talkington writing.

The author's novel One True Loves was also adapted for film with Andy Fickman directing and Hamilton's Phillipa Soo, Shang Chi's Simu Liu, and Holidate's Luke Bracey starring. Meanwhile, her best-seller Daisy Jones and The Six was released as a Prime series that starred Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.