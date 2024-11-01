Prince William's new documentary slammed as 'abject failure'

Prince William's documentary branded a disappointment by critics.

Prince William’s latest documentary, intended to spotlight his ambitious Homewards project, has been met with harsh criticism from some commentators, branding it an 'abject failure.'

Released with rare behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary captures William’s dedication to ending homelessness, an initiative launched in 2023 that reflects his commitment to continuing Princess Diana’s legacy.

The film includes touching moments from his childhood, showcasing how Diana’s passion for supporting the vulnerable has profoundly influenced William’s current work.

Despite the Prince’s efforts to bring awareness, some commentators argue that the documentary doesn’t fully confront the systemic issues contributing to the UK’s record-high homelessness levels.

Marianne Levy of i News highlighted the disconnect, emphasizing that to truly address homelessness, viewers need insight into issues like cuts to social services, the pressures on the NHS and GPs, and a lack of investment in affordable housing.

"We need to know why it’s at an all-time high," she stated.

She also noted that while the film conveyed a hopeful message, it missed the “anger” necessary to address the root causes of displacement.

The documentary, while well-intentioned, has ignited debate about the challenges William faces as he works to shape his legacy and confront complex social issues from his position of privilege.