Future monarch Prince George 'impresses' senior Britons at royal event

Prince George leaves William, Kate ‘proud’ as he receives new title

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son and the second in line to the throne, Prince George, left a lasting impression on senior Britons at a key event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been gradually introducing their 11-year-old son to the royal duties that he will perform once he becomes the king.

Most recently, George made a headline-making appearance alongside his parents and other senior royals at a tea party to mark VE Day.

In the prestigious event, which took place for esteemed veterans in Buckingham Palace, William and Catherine's son showcased his interest in listening to wartime stories.

Dressed in a blue suit, George sat with his father as they talked with 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield, who bravely performed his duty during D-Day.

As per the Mail, the retired officer recalled how he enrolled to the army at age 20.

In response, the future monarch asked, "What was it like when you were coming in?" Alfred said, "Pretty awful."

Praising William and Kate's decision to bring their son to this significant event, Alfred said, "You know, it's very important you are here today."

He added, "It's days like this that we should use to talk about things like this, so the younger generation can have some understanding."

Alfred told William that he should be "proud" of his son.

Moreover, George engaged in conversation with former Merchant Navy, 99-year-old, Dougie Hyde.

With interest in his eyes, King Charles' grandson asked, "Did you ever get shot at?' and 'Did you ever see a U-boat?"

Dougie replied, "I was very impressed with the lad's interest." He dubbed George "very polite."

It is important to note that Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly giving a "small taste of his future duties as King" to George but also maintaining a normal childhood for three of their children despite their royal status.