Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' gets unexpected reaction in Tokyo

Mission: impossible - The Final Reckoning cast and crew has officially kickstarted their global tour.
The first premiere took place in Tokyo on Tuesday, which was attended by Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and director Christopher McQuarrie.
The 62-year-old action star was left stunned to see the reaction from the audience to his much-anticipated movie.
According to the Top Gun: Maverick star, the action flick received a standing ovation in its first reception.
Cruise was all smiles at the premiere as he said, “What an honor to begin our global tour in Tokyo, my 25th visit to this incredible city. This film is a true culmination of this franchise, and the love shown by audiences tonight was felt by all.”
He thanked the city for an incredible reception by saying, “Thank you, Tokyo, for the incredible reception and standing ovation. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a culmination of the last 30 years of this franchise, and the love was felt.”
Backed by Paramount Pictures, Mission: Impossible 8 is set to release in theatres on May 23.
The Duke of Sussex keeps reminding people that he "still exists" after royal exit
Aimee Lou Wood is ready to talk about what happened with Walton Goggins
Blake Lively promotes 'Another Simple Favor' during legal drama with Justin Baldoni
Brenda Song dishes on imparting cultural knowledge onto her children
King Charles left 'heartbroken' as Prince Harry 'rubs salt on his father's wounds'
David Beckham’s son Brooklyn wants to build a huge family with wife Nicola Peltz