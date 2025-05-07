Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' gets unexpected reaction in Tokyo

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg attend first reception of film

Mission: impossible - The Final Reckoning cast and crew has officially kickstarted their global tour.

The first premiere took place in Tokyo on Tuesday, which was attended by Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and director Christopher McQuarrie.

The 62-year-old action star was left stunned to see the reaction from the audience to his much-anticipated movie.

According to the Top Gun: Maverick star, the action flick received a standing ovation in its first reception.

Cruise was all smiles at the premiere as he said, “What an honor to begin our global tour in Tokyo, my 25th visit to this incredible city. This film is a true culmination of this franchise, and the love shown by audiences tonight was felt by all.”

He thanked the city for an incredible reception by saying, “Thank you, Tokyo, for the incredible reception and standing ovation. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a culmination of the last 30 years of this franchise, and the love was felt.”

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Mission: Impossible 8 is set to release in theatres on May 23.