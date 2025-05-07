Doechii channels Taylor Swift with Met Gala debut look

Doechii followed in Taylor Swift’s footsteps for her entrance at Met Gala as she made her debut in the fashion event.
The 26-year-old rapper brought flashbacks from the Eras Tour as she entered with multiple umbrellas hiding her outfit.
Swifties were quick to notice the resemblance as one fan took to X and compared the entrance to the pop superstar’s cleaning cart entrance during the record-breaking tour.
"taylor before every show in her totally discrete cleaning cart disguise," the X user wrote in caption.
Another Swiftie wrote, “i was wondering if her,” surprised by the striking resemblance.
The 14-time-Grammy winner made memorable appearances during her nearly two-year-long tour, where she entered the shows in a cleaning cart with mops and brooms.
Although the DENIAL IS A RIVER hitmaker recalled Swift’s history-making tour, the Anti-Hero hitmaker herself skipped the event.
Swift and her beau Kelce reportedly missed on Met Gala 2025 because of their busy work schedules, despite fans’ hopes for them to make a joint appearance.
