Gossip Girl’s alum Ed Westwick announces first baby with Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson shared that Ed Westwick has a very special bond with her son Andreas.

Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson are prepared to welcome a new member into their family.

On October 31, the newlyweds announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram carousel post.

The photos were infused with PDA between the pair as they posed for the maternity shoot.

The 32-year-old model flaunted her growing baby bump dressed in a plain white strapless gown, while her charming husband sported a white t-shirt tucked into his black pants.

Just two months after their extravagant wedding, at the Castello di Rocca Cilento, a five-star hotel in Italy, the Gossip Girl actor and Jackson shared the incredible news.

While this is the 37-year-old’s first baby, Jackson is already a mother to her 4-year-old son Andreas.

She gushed over her husband’s tight bond with her son in an interview with India Today in February.

"I think that’s one of the reasons I love him so much," she shared.

"It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a working mother."

The lovebirds began dating in 2021 and after 3 beautiful years of their relationship the White Gold actor had finally asked the model’s hand in marriage and walked the aisle in August 2024.