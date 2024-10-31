Gossip Girl’s alum Ed Westwick announces first baby with Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson are prepared to welcome a new member into their family.
On October 31, the newlyweds announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram carousel post.
The photos were infused with PDA between the pair as they posed for the maternity shoot.
The 32-year-old model flaunted her growing baby bump dressed in a plain white strapless gown, while her charming husband sported a white t-shirt tucked into his black pants.
Just two months after their extravagant wedding, at the Castello di Rocca Cilento, a five-star hotel in Italy, the Gossip Girl actor and Jackson shared the incredible news.
While this is the 37-year-old’s first baby, Jackson is already a mother to her 4-year-old son Andreas.
She gushed over her husband’s tight bond with her son in an interview with India Today in February.
"I think that’s one of the reasons I love him so much," she shared.
"It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a working mother."
The lovebirds began dating in 2021 and after 3 beautiful years of their relationship the White Gold actor had finally asked the model’s hand in marriage and walked the aisle in August 2024.
Anna Kendrick makes horrific revelation of surviving an abusive relationship for 7 years
Halsey confirmed she was engaged to Avan Jogia in September 2024 after a little over a year of dating
Zayn Malik postpones 'Stairway To The Sky' tour after Liam's demise
Charli XCX and Emma Corrin now have their own ghost story to share at a Halloween party
Prince William makes emotional promise in his newly released documentary
Simon Cowell's new talent show announcement sparks reflection on One Direction's management