Ariana Grande in neck-and-neck competition with Selena Gomez for new honour

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez go head-to-head to claim the top spot at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Nickelodeon has unveiled the nominees for this year’s award show, which celebrates fan-favourite talent across film, television, sports, and music.
Among others, the Wicked star, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Gomez lead the pack, bagging four nominations each.
Close behind, with three nods each, are Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Jelly Roll.
Interestingly, the star-studded ceremony, which will air live on Saturday, June 21, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, is set to be hosted by multiplatinum recording artist and Grammy winner Tyla.
Notably, Grande, Gomez, and Gaga, three of the biggest pop queens in the music industry, compete in the same category: Favorite Female Artist.
Ariana Grande’s Nominations:
Favorite Movie Actress
Favorite Female Artist
Favorite Song from a Movie (Defying Gravity, Wicked)
Favorite Song from a Movie (Popular, Wicked)
Selena Gomez’s Nominations:
Favorite Female Artist (same category as Grande)
Favorite Viral Song
Favorite Album
Favorite Music Collaboration
Lady Gaga’s Nominations:
Favorite Female Artist (again, competing with both Grande and Gomez)
Favorite Song
Favorite Music Collaboration
Favorite Album
Kendrick Lamar’s Nominations:
The only male artist with four nods, Kendrick is recognised in:
Favorite Male Artist
Favorite Song
Favorite Album
Favorite Music Collaboration
