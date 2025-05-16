Princess Kate steps out in Victoria's suit amid Beckham-Sussex dinner buzz

Princess Kate was seen wearing an olive-green trouser suit by Victoria Beckham

Princess Kate showed her support for Victoria Beckham in her own stylish way as she made a stunning appearance at a fashion industry event.

The royal was presenting the Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design at the function and was seen wearing an olive-green trouser suit by Victoria Beckham.

As per Kensington Palace sources, her choice of the outfit was intended to support British designers.

However, a friend of the Princess claimed there was more to the fashion choice. 'Kate wanted to show her support for Victoria Beckham,' the friend said.

'She's aware of what Victoria and David have been going through.'

This comes after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz recently attended a VIP dinner at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion.

The Sussex insider clarified that Brooklyn and David were not invited by Harry and Meghan, but were likely brought along by a mutual friend or intermediary.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the dinner at the Sussexes' home was part of a larger gathering that included other VIP guests, such as television and media executives, rather than being a private meal for just the two couples.

However, Harry reportedly offered Brooklyn his 'unwavering support' during the dinner as the the two couples are said to have exchanged phone numbers.