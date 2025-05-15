Barry Keoghan recalls being banned from 'Dunkirk' premiere

Barry Keoghan recalls having rough 'childhood'

Barry Keoghan has shared a hilarious story proving that he was chaotic as a child.

The 32-year-old gained massive popularity after featuring as the Joker in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman film that came out in 2022.

In a recent interview, Barry took a trip to his hometown, where he recalled having a rough childhood after losing his mother due to addiction.

The Saltburn star admitted that he spent most of his juvenile days in foster homes.

While reminiscing old memories, Keoghan shared that he was banned from entering the local cinema located in his city.

While pointing out towards the Cineworld Cinema in Dublin, the Irish actor opened that he used to go to movies after ditching school every twice a week.

He told Hollywood Authentic, “We’d run in here, we’d go in the side door, up these steps. I got caught a few times and I remember them barring me. You know, telling me that I’m not allowed back in.”

The Academy nominated actor recalled that when he revisited the cinema for the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk movie, he was again restricted to enter the theatre.

“They were like, ‘No, no. You’re not allowed in.’ It was a whole thing… It was just a turning point for me.”

At present, Barry is happily promoting his new film Hurry Up Tomorrow with the Weeknd and Jenna Ortega.