Diddy behind bars: Rapper's kids stepping up for father?

Sean Diddy Combs, music mogul known for his business empire and chart-topping hits, is currently facing legal trouble that seemingly made his life miserable.

While Diddy’s been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, his four kids are said to be showing they’ve got his back.

Before stepping into court for Cassie’s cross-examination, Diddy’s spokeswoman, Holly Baird told BBC the defence plans to spend two days questioning her to clear up any doubts the jury might have.

She mentioned that they’ll ask Cassie why she stayed with him and whether there was real love in their relationship.

She further said that they’ll use the text messages between them to explain his side and what he says was happening at the time.

Back when the drama began, Cassie Ventura - singer and former girlfriend of the Diddy - has accused him of years of unbearable abuse and control during their relationship.

Diddy's legal team earlier claimed that fake prison guards illegally searched his cell, grabbing private documents and even listening in on his private talks.

For the unversed, If the rapper Diddy found guilty, he will be spending the rest of his life in prison, with at 15 years for sex trafficking.