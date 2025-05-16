Josh Holloway opens up about 'hard seven years' out of spotlight

Josh Holloway makes shocking admission about career

Lost and Yellowstone star is making a shocking admission about his career as he recalls ‘hard seven years’ out of the spotlight.

The 55-year-old actor, who is best known for portraying the role of James Sawyer Ford on the sci-fi mystery show that concluded in 2010, joked about his career dry spell.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Holloway said, “I must have thrown the penny over the wrong shoulder and broke a mirror while I did it, because I had a hard seven years. Just hard — nothing was coming through.”

In addition, he explained that while he focused on his family during this time, his desperation grew as he waited for a resolution.

He further went on to add, “I had to focus on my family. I learned piano. I did all sorts of different things. I started telling my agents, ‘Just bring me work, I need to get out of house, it’s ridiculous, I only work for the Holloways now and I need to do something.’

“They started sending me random scripts. A lot of them that were not good projects that I had to pass on, but some came through.”

On professional front, Josh has been gearing up for HBO’s Duster, which was scheduled to release on May 15, 2025.