Katie Price 'cruel' behaviour toward puppy sparks outrage in new video

Katie Price has sparked fresh outrage after being accused of mistreating a puppy in a recent YouTube video.
The 46-year-old former glamour model has previously faced criticism over the deaths of several of her pets including dogs, horse, and a chameleon many of which died in traffic accidents near her Sussex home.
Now, she is once gain at the centre of controversy after fans claimed she forcefully pushed her dog to the ground in her latest video, posted on Thursday.
The incident occurred while her son Harvey was seen cradling his baby cousin, Olive. As Katie's dog approached the baby, she appeared to place her hand on the dog, which then suddenly disappeared from view before a loud bang was heard off- camera.
A voice in the background could be heard reacting with a startled 'Ooo', prompting viewers to accuse Katie of being cruel toward the pooch.
Once concerned viewer commented, 'You knocked the poor puppy flying I could hear the bang on the floor so cruel!
Another added, 'Please do not push the dog away like that. '
The video has reignited debate over Katie Price's treatment of animals, with many urging her to be more polite and cautious towards her pet.
