Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter steps into modeling

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's daughter starts modeling

Vivian Jenna Wilson is stepping into the spotlight—and the runway—with style, confidence, and a powerful message. The 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk and author Justine Wilson just made her modeling debut on May 15 in a campaign for Wildfang, a fashion brand that’s all about identity, expression, and unapologetic self-discovery.

In one striking photo, Vivian posed confidently in deep purple pants and a lavender top that boldly stated, "Existing shouldn't be revolutionary"—a message that feels both personal and universal.

In another shot, she knelt in a floral pantsuit and tie set, surrounded by televisions that flashed her name on screen, as if to say: she’s here, and she’s not backing down.

Vivian, who came out as transgender at age 16, isn’t just posing for the camera.

She also rolled up her sleeves creatively—designing a special edition shirt for Wildfang’s campaign, with 100 percent of the profits going directly to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Talk about fashion with purpose.

The brand behind the campaign had nothing but admiration for their newest collaborator.

“Vivian represents everything we believe in: bravery, brilliance, and bold self-expression,” said Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy in a May 15 press release.

“This campaign gave us the chance to celebrate Vivian, her name, her power, her style, and the inspiration she provides to the queer community.”

Vivian legally changed her name in 2022 and has been forging her own path ever since.

While her father Elon Musk has been openly critical of her gender identity and advocacy, Vivian has shared that she’s not walking this journey alone.

Her mom, Justine Wilson, remains one of her greatest supporters. “She’s very supportive,” Vivian told NBC News in an interview published July 25. “I love her a lot.”

With her modeling debut, a meaningful fashion campaign, and a design that gives back to the LGBTQ+ community, Vivian Jenna Wilson isn’t just making a statement—she’s owning her narrative and redefining what it means to show up as your whole self.