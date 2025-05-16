Tom Cruise turn heads in all black at Mission Impossible London premiere

Tom Cruise, legendary actor who has won millions of hearts with his performance in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible, has recently stepped out for the film’s star-studded London premiere.

Dressed in all black suit, the actor looked handsome, with his Hollywood leading attitude and aura. But this time, it was his leading ladies who stole the show as well.

Tom looked sharp as always, but it was his co-stars who grabbed all the attention. Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham and Pom Klementieff lit up the red carpet at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

With their glowing smiles and stunning outfits, they stole the show and had all eyes on them.

Hayley looked stunning in a pink satin dress with black sparkly touches as she smiled and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

On the other hand, British actress Hannah, 50, stunned everyone in a sparkling silver gown with a deep neckline that caught all the attention.

The ladies were joined by the iconic actor, as he looked cool and confident in a black blazer and pants, paired with a matching shirt as he smiled for the cameras.

However, Tom Cruise showed up with the movie’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, who wore a sleek navy suit and looked just as sharp.