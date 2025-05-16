Spice girl icon Mel B gets real about life with ex-husband Eddie Murphy

Mel B, former Spice Girl singer who is best known for her bold style and fierce attitude, has recently opened up about how she and the comedy legend Eddie Murphy work on raising their daughter.

Mel shared that Eddie Murphy and her had their ups and downs, but they’re stronger than ever when it comes to co-parenting their 18-year-old daughter, Angel.

She shared with Us Weekly magazine: : “I think being in the kind of [situation] that I was in, it was hard for me to step out and have that relationship [with Eddie] flourish.

"I managed to do it bit by bit.”

The star said that her bond with American comedian and actor got stronger ever since she moved back to England and began her relationship with her now-fiancé Rory McPhee.

She continued, “Angel is coming over [to Eddie's house]. They spend time together. They go on holiday together. He has [10] kids and he’s a proper father."

However, Mel B further explained that her daughter has deep love for art and Japanese culture, but she’s not looking to follow in her parents' footsteps, as she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.