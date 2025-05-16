Jeremy Allen White ready to host Saturday Night Live?

Jeremy Allen White, the actor best known for his role in the hit show Shameless, has his sights set on a new stage.

The 34-year-old star shared that he want to be the next host of the famous comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Jeremy was recently watching his friend Quinta Brunson host Saturday Night Live. He then admitted that he would be really proud and happy if he ever got the chance to host the show someday.

He shared with 'Extra': “I've thought about it, yes. I grew up in New York, I love ‘SNL,’ I'd be honoured to be on the show and yeah, it was fun… My friend Quinta was on two Saturdays ago and she was incredible, and so I went to go visit and watch and yeah, it's beautiful. I'd love to [host] — I'd be honoured.”

The Bear returns for its fourth season next month. Jeremy, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, went to culinary school and worked in kitchens before the show started.

But he said that he needs to “sharpen up” his skills before filming because he’s not as involved in cooking as he used to be.

The actor was asked if people still ask him to cook for them, he continued, “It's not happening as much anymore. I don’t know what happened there… Maybe everybody learned...

"When I was prepping to do the first season, I was like, I went to culinary school, I was working in kitchens — it was, like, such a big part of my life, and so people were asking a lot, and now I feel more confident in the kitchen.

"And so, I spend, like, a week kind of like sharpening up before I go to set, but it's not as, like, all-encompassing.

"I think there was a period where I was really trying to do it all the time, and now I'm able to relax a little bit.”

However, Jeremy was unsure about playing Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere because he’s not a musician but when he learned that The Boss chose him, he jumped at the chance and got strong support from Springsteen himself.