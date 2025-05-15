Palace issues delightful update on King, Queen after Harry's surprise gathering

Palace issues delightful update after Harry's surprising gathering with beloved people

Buckingham Palace delighted royal fans with latest update on King Charles hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unexpected gathering with their beloved people.

King Charles III's office released stunning photos as the royal couple carried out a number of engagements in the city to celebrate its status as the UK City of Culture.

The royal family's mesmerising post comes hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz at their Montecito mansion.

The pictures were shared by the royal family's official Instagram account with details of the King's heartwarming outing on Thursday.

The Palace wrote: "A wonderfully warm welcome to Bradford today!

"During a visit to the David Hockney Gallery, which is dedicated to the artist’s life and career, The King met people involved in grassroots cultural activities and local community groups."

The statement continued: "His Majesty also saw a performance by the Bantam of the Opera choir, a group of local Bradford City Football Club fans taught to sing opera by BBC Radio Leeds during Bradford’s City of Culture year."

At the event, the 76-year-old King revealed the "better side" of his cancer journey as a survivor spoke openly with the about their shared experiences.

Khan said: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was. There were some pleasantries towards the end, but it was a lovely conversation."

King Charles , who still undergoes a weekly cycle of cancer treatment, gave Safeena the "thumbs up", when asked about his health, and told her: "I'd like to think I'm on the better side [of my cancer journey]".

The Palace also shared a video of the King and Queen's joint reception with local artists and young people who have been supported by King's Trust.

The King and Queen also enjoyed a rehearsal by local pupils of ‘Sing, Dance, Leap’, an education programme run by Northern ballet and Opera North across the city.